80 pct of Rh Indang destroyed by fire

BINTULU: A total of 31 units of 39-door Rumah Indang in Labang, Sebauh, some 60km from here, were destroyed by fire on Wednesday.

Sebauh District Officer Desmond Jerukan said in total 160 residents were made homeless by the fire.

Meanwhile, Bintulu Fire and Rescue Department chief Dihata Gobel said the other neighbouring units were not affected by the fire.

He said five firefighters led by Hambali Mohamad were despatched to the scene in a pick-up truck after receiving a distress call at 9.21pm.

Due to the longhouse’s remote location, the firefighters had to cross several rivers and only reached the scene at 12.15am.

By then the 33-door longhouse had already been completely razed to the ground.

Dihata said no injuries were reported and the fire is believed to have started from the kitchen of one of the units.

The operation ended around 3am after firefighters managed to completely douse the flames.