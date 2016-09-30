About 8,500 people expected at ‘Hari Sukan Negara’ in Sibu

SIBU: About 8,500 people are expected to participate in the Sibu Division-level ‘Hari Sukan Negara 2016’ which involves at least 14 events.

The divisional youth and sports officer, Kaya Raju, said the events would be held at Sibu Town Square (Phase 1 and 2) from 6am until 10pm on Oct 8 – 9.

Among the events are auto show, fun run, fun ride, street soccer, 3 on 3 basketball, zumbathon, wall-climbing, sukan rakyat, sukan OKU (sports for disabled), senamrobik, 10,000 steps, Jamilah dance, self defence performance and archery.

Kaya invited all the people here to participate in the events to ensure its success.

“The event is being organised to instill sports culture among Malaysians and to create closer rapport among the communities through sports,” he said.

He added that entries to all the sports disciplines were still open and those interested could get the registration forms from the Youth and Sports office at the Federal Complex here.

“However, the entry for street soccer is already closed with 32 confirmed teams. Initially, we targetted 24 teams,” he said.

The fun ride will start at 7am which involves 15 minutes of cycling.

The cycling route starts from the town square, going through Sanyan Road, Ramin Road, Wong Nai Siong Road, Kampung Nyabor Road, Lanang Road, Hulu Lanang Road, Lanang Barat Road (Lanang bridge) and back to the town square.

“Those interested to participate in the fun ride can fill the forms at the Youth and Sports office or register on the day itself (Oct 8), at 6am.

On sports for the disabled, he said the event was organised by the Welfare Department at Town Square Phase 2 which involved 60 participants.

The 10,000 steps event will start at Sibu Town Square Phase 1 before going to Bujang Suntong Road, Pulau Road, Sanyan Road, and back to Town Square Phase 1.

For enquiries on wall climbing, people’s sports, senamrobik, Jamilah dance and archery, please contact Sibli on 014-5849159, auto show (Andiey on 013-8410276), fun run (Joanna Eng on 013-8100572), fun ride (Ngu on 016-8661099), street soccer (Halel on 013-8117850), 3 on 3 basketball (Ling on 011-13324555), zumbathon (Suziana on 016-9724140) and martial arts (Gilbert on 013-9392936).

Members of the public may also contact Terence Tan on 019-8666898 or visit their Facebook page on HSN_Sibu_2016 for more information on the event.