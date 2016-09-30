Always uphold integrity, mayor tells MBKS staff

KUCHING: Staff of Kuching South City Council (MBKS) have been urged to remain steadfast in upholding professionalism and integrity in their workplaces so as to create an environment that is conducive to efficiency and to maintain public confidence.

In making this call, its mayor Datuk James Chan pointed out that MBKS was moving forward with a new approach to improve individual and organisational performance.

“We should emulate the style of Tok Nan (Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem) … he wears the biggest smile but firm with his decision,” he said his address at the MBKS Integrity Day Talk at the MBKS Auditorium yesterday.

The objective of the programme was to raise greater awareness of building and sustaining ethical culture in the organisation among the staff.

Chan thus called on MBKS staff to serve with sincerity, honesty, dedication and confidence.

“It is our duty to serve the people and we must do our best, not for the people only but also for ourselves. If we practice this, then maybe good things will come back to us like a promotion,” he reminded.

He commended MBKS staff for performing their duties and responsibilities extremely well and with integrity.

“So we have to continue cultivating the culture of integrity in our workplace through gaining more knowledge. We must try to live with integrity in our daily lives,” he stressed.

As part of the public service, Chan encouraged his team to take initiatives to walk the extra mile for the people who approached the council with problems and issues.

“Be friendly, approachable and be open to listen even if the issue does not fall under your department or division. We can always help to streamline or delegate the issue to the relevant unit,” he said.

“This way, the tasks or things that require our attention can be coordinated and streamlined to ensure a smooth-running, effective and efficient public service to the people,” he added.

Chan called on his team to work hard together and do their best for the city, MBKS and for the people.

The Integrity Day Talk featured speaker Prof Datuk Dr Mohd Fadzilah Kamsah who shared about ‘Self Transformation to Enhance Performance and Integrity’.

Other topics covered included ‘Dynamic Self Transformation’, ‘Way to Enhance Performance and Productivity’ and ‘Enhance Integrity Culture in MBKS’.

Deputy mayor Hilmy Othman and council secretary Vincent Ang were among those who attended the talk.