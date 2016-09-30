BCCK wins best conference venue award at MICE Asia Awards

KUCHING: The Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) was adjudged the 2016 Conference Venue of the Year at the second annual MICE Asia Awards ceremony on Sept 21, held at the Suntec Exhibition Centre in Singapore.

The MICE Asia Awards is part of the MICE Asia Exhibition which is held each year in Singapore. The event looks to honour those companies playing a defining role in the events and travel industry in the Asia Pacific region. More than 80 companies participated in the 13 awards put up for nomination in 2016.

Fifteen judges comprising leading event professionals from throughout Asia Pacific selected BCCK as the winner ahead of two other finalists from Australia and Singapore.

“The winning conference venue has the size and capabilities to handle what different conferences require in a bespoke manner.

“Their infrastructure also differentiates their venue by giving delegates a memorable experience that they would not forget.

“The winner has received a huge number of great reviews by guests, clients and the MICE industry as a whole. In particular about their technical capabilities and overall service have been singled out for praise.

“They are able to arrange inspired meetings in a modern and flexible conference venue,” stated a press release, citing the judging panel’s rationale for selecting BCCK.

Chairman of Borneo Isthmus Development Sdn Bhd (BID), the management company appointed to oversee the management of BCCK, Datuk Raziah Mahmud-Geneid, congratulated the BCCK team on this latest accolade.

“This honour is a testament to how a second-tier city such as Kuching, with a world-class convention venue and right talents, and coupled with solid infrastructure and resources, can measure up to top contending business events destinations to deliver the expected service.

“I am proud that our very own convention centre has earned a regional award which could position Kuching as a competitive destination in the Asia Pacific region.”

BCCK chief executive officer Eric van Piggelen said they felt honoured and also pleasantly surprised to be named Conference Venue of the Year at this year’s MICE Asia Awards.

“As a host venue, it is imperative that we work closely with our clients to deliver memorable events for their guests. Our client and guest satisfaction indexes have consistently shown that we are on top of things, that is, those elements connected with facilities and service essential for hosting successful events.”

He also paid tribute to his team for always placing the interest of their clients foremost.

“On behalf of BCCK management, I congratulate the BCCK team for consistently doing a fantastic job meeting the centre’s benchmarks which directly impact our clients and guests’ satisfaction.

“We are also grateful to the board of BID for always supporting our endeavours.”