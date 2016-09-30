Bintulu Central Boulevard Phase 3 to be done in 2018

BINTULU: Phase 3 of Bintulu Central Boulevard, costing over RM13.3 million, is expected to be completed on April 3, 2018.

The project will consist of an 850-metre dual carriageway, drainage, footpaths, traffic light system and street lighting from the traffic light junction at Jalan Abang Galau to the road link between Jalan Law Gek Soon and Jalan Sultan Iskandar.

The site will be handed over to the contractor on Tuesday (Oct 4). Bintulu Development Authority (BDA) general manager Rodziah Morshidi signed the contract together with Samado Sdn Bhd director Azeez Mohd Ali yesterday.

BDA secretary and senior manager (legal affairs) Siti Aishah Othman and project coordinator Low Chuan Choon witnessed the signing.