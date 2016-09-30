Boy and friend arrested for stabbing own mother

KUCHING: A 15-year-old boy was arrested along with his friend after they inexplicably conspired to strangle and stab his mother while she was driving them home from tuition class about 9pm Wednesday.

The incident happened when the victim, a 43-year-old housewife, was driving to first pick her nine-year-old daughter from a tuition centre at Taman Desa Ilmu in Kota Samarahan.

After fetching the girl, she headed to another tuition centre nearby to fetch her son and his male friend, who is also 15, before heading back to their housing estate where her son’s friend also lives.

State CID chief Datuk Dev Kumar, who confirmed the incident, said as the group was approaching the housing estate, the woman’s son, who was seated behind her in the car, suddenly reached forward and wrapped his belt around his mother’s neck to strangle her.

“The housewife immediately braked her car and tried to free herself from the stranglehold, but was then stabbed once in the stomach with a knife by her son’s friend, who was also seated behind.

“The woman continued struggling and received defensive knife wounds on her arm and several parts of her body,” he said when commenting on the incident yesterday.

At that juncture, Dev Kumar said the nine-year-old daughter, who was seated in front and witnessed the shocking events unfold before her, began screaming for help.

“Upon hearing her screams, the two boys got out of the car and fled on foot before several neighbours arrived to help and rushed the injured housewife to Sarawak General Hospital Heart Centre,” he said.

The victim was later sent to Sarawak General Hospital here for further treatment and was reported to be in stable condition.

The drama came to a conclusion around 12.15am yesterday when both boys were brought to the police station where they surrendered themselves.

They have since been placed in police custody for seven days to facilitate further investigation into the case, which has been classified as causing grievous hurt under Section 326 of the Penal Code.

When asked as to what might have caused the two teenagers to perpetrate such a shocking act, Dev Kumar said the motive behind the incident remained unclear.

“Both the mother and the two boys have given different reasons (regarding the cause of the incident). The boys have been tested for drugs and the results are negative,” he said, adding that investigations were still ongoing.