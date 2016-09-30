Brothers nabbed for theft of motorcycles

MIRI: Detectives from the central police station here arrested two brothers about 7am yesterday for allegedly stealing motorcycles.

The detectives led by Inspector Nasrul Hadi Jahat, acting on tip-off, caught the suspects (both in their 30s) at a house in Piasau.

They also recovered two stolen motorcycles (one was dismantled) from the house.

Both suspects have been detained under police custody for questioning.

It is understood that the brothers were experts at starting motorcycles without a key as long as the handles are not locked.

After stealing the motorcycles, the suspects would sell the motorcycles between RM500 and RM1,500 each.

Acting police chief here Supt Stanley Jonathan Ringgit confirmed the arrest when contacted yesterday.