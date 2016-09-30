Bursa Malaysia confirms receiving bomb threat

KUALA LUMPUR: Bursa Malaysia Bhd has confirmed that the Bursa Malaysia Building Management received a bomb threat at 12.01pm today.

In its statement, Bursa Malaysia said the authorities had been notified.

However, as a precaution, all tenants and staff had been evacuated and the respective Business Continuity Plans (BCP) have been activated.

Trading resumed to normal operations with the pre-opening at 2.00 pm and trading for afternoon session started at 2.30 pm. – Bernama