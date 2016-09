KUALA LUMPUR: Celcom Axiata Bhd will offer the latest iPhone models, the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, in Malaysia starting Oct 14, 2016.

In a statement today, the company said the models feature new advanced camera systems and the best battery life ever on an iPhone besides being also water- and dust-resistant.

Customers can pre-order the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus beginning Oct 7, 2016 through https://www.bluecube.com.my. – Bernama