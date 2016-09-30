Councils told to buck up on enforcement

SIBU: Local authorities should buck up on their enforcement of laws and regulations.

In making the call, Assistant Minister of Local Government Datu Dr Penguang Manggil reminded that enforcement should not be confined to tackling illegal dumping but also applied to stray dogs, cleanliness and other issues.

He added that the councils should be guided by their standard operating procedure (SOP) and MS ISO 9001: 2015 standard.

“So, again it is a matter of enforcement; they (local councils) have to go down to the ground and do the enforcement. To do what they are supposed to do.

“The councils please, even though they are under the ministry — they are requested to buck up their enforcement, not only in terms of illegal dumping but in all aspects — stray dogs (problem), cleanliness and so on,” Penguang told The Borneo Post recently.

He was asked on measures taken by councils to deal with illegal dumping.

Citing Kuching North City Commission (DBKU) as an example, he said it had a taskforce to ensure there was zero illegal dumping.

“In other words, they also engage the public to inform them if they see any illegal dumping – they will tackle the problem at the bud.”

He stressed that it should be an on-going exercise without the ministry telling the councils that it should be done by their enforcement units.

He said the task should be easier as areas under each council were now divided into zones, each taken charge by probably two councillors and council staff who liaise with the community.

Earlier, he mentioned that the state-level Innovative and Creative Group (KIK) Convention here, which started on Sept 27 and ends today, was to spur local authorities to think out of the box in serving the people.

He said local authorities had to be innovative and creative in their service delivery because customers were now getting more demanding.

Twenty-six local councils are taking part in the convention that featured 31 project papers — 16 on technical projects, nine on management and six on hybrids.