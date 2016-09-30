‘Cultivate research, innovation habits and culture’

KUCHING: Students and staff of Kolej Komuniti were urged to adopt research and innovation as a habit and culture in their course of duty.

According to Kolej Komuniti Academic and Continuous Education Department director Wan Izni Rashiddi Wan Mohd Razalli, such step is vital as the nation propels itself towards a developed nation status.

“The national science and technology agenda is something that we must work together to achieve, and innovation and research down to the (grass) root is another way to nurture the interest among the people at ground level,” said Izni.

He was speaking at the Research Seminar and Innovation Competition for the state’s various Kolej Komuniti (inoTech 2016) at Urban Transformation Centre (UTC) here yesterday.

Izni added that innovation will lead to the creation of better technologies in the future.

“On today’s event, I believe the seminar and competition has exposed everyone to the importance of both research and innovation in our lives.

“At the same time I would like to urge those involved to continue with the interest for the years to come,” he added.

The event yesterday saw several innovations from representatives of Kolej Komuniti campuses in Kuching, Miri, Betong, Santubong and Mas Gading.

Among the innovations exhibited at the competition were Tourist Buddy by Kolej Komuniti Kuching, Transeat Drum by Kolej Komuniti Miri, Borneo Natural Furniture by Kolej Komuniti Betong and Ezy Service Bag by Kolej Komuniti Santubong.

Also present was Kolej Komuniti Mas Gading director Nor Dalila Abd Rahman.