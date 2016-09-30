Sarawak 

Dev Kumar: Not wrong to have ‘fish’ game machine

Margaret Ringgit, reporters@theborneopost.com
A screen shot of an individual displaying the unit that he wants to sell via social media.

A screen shot of an individual displaying the unit that he wants to sell via social media.

MIRI: The manner of openly selling ‘fish’ game simulator machine or known as ‘Wukong’ among the locals is not wrong.

However, action can be taken against the owner if the machine is converted into a gambling machine.

The state CID chief Datuk SAC Dev Kumar said it was not an offence for individuals to buy or have the machine as long as they did not convert it as a gambling machine.

According to Dev Kumar, the state government did not ban the usage of the machine and it was in fact lawful for casual games.

“However, the police will not hesitate to take action if the machine is used for gambling.”

He said this when commenting on the machines being openly sold on social networking site (Facebook).

It is learnt that (via a check made on a social media recently) there are individuals trying to sell the machines at RM13,000 each.

However, netizens have expressed their worries when buying the machines for fear of the police.

What do you think of this story?
  • Great (0%)
  • Interesting (0%)
  • Nothing (0%)
  • Sad (0%)
  • Angry (100%)
Print Friendly

 

We encourage commenting on our stories to give readers a chance to express their opinions; please refrain from vulgar language, insidious, seditious or slanderous remarks. While the comments here reflect the views of the readers, they are not necessarily that of Borneo Post Online. Borneo Post Online reserves the right not to publish or to remove comments that are offensive or volatile. Please read the Commenting Rules.

Affiliates

 

Supplement Downloads

Member of