Dev Kumar: Not wrong to have ‘fish’ game machine

MIRI: The manner of openly selling ‘fish’ game simulator machine or known as ‘Wukong’ among the locals is not wrong.

However, action can be taken against the owner if the machine is converted into a gambling machine.

The state CID chief Datuk SAC Dev Kumar said it was not an offence for individuals to buy or have the machine as long as they did not convert it as a gambling machine.

According to Dev Kumar, the state government did not ban the usage of the machine and it was in fact lawful for casual games.

“However, the police will not hesitate to take action if the machine is used for gambling.”

He said this when commenting on the machines being openly sold on social networking site (Facebook).

It is learnt that (via a check made on a social media recently) there are individuals trying to sell the machines at RM13,000 each.

However, netizens have expressed their worries when buying the machines for fear of the police.