Dr Ting’s judicial review application to be heard Nov 2

MIRI: The High Court has set Nov 2 for the hearing of a judicial review application submitted by Piasau assemblyman Dr Ting Tiong Choon in relation to three search warrants issued by a Magistrates’ Court on Sept 13.

The date was set by Judge Dr Alwi Abdul Wahab after receiving a written submission from defence lawyer Alan Ling Sie Kiong who represented Dr Ting in the application.

The written submission included several supporting cases.

Following that, the court gave DPP Noor Fadzila Ishak two weeks to reply before Ling submits his final submission on Oct 27.

Earlier in his application, Dr Ting appealed to the High Court to carry out a judicial review on the Magistrates’ Court’s decision in issuing three search warrants for the police on Sept 13.

The three search warrants would allow the police to search three different premises belonging to Dr Ting, namely his clinic, DAP headquarters and his house, to look for any documents pertaining to his citizenship status.

According to Ling, a review must be carried out to determine whether the action of the Magistrates’ Court in issuing the search warrants was valid or otherwise, as it was seen as threatening the privacy and right over properties of an individual, guaranteed by the constitution.

On Sept 13, ASP Soliment Nyian submitted an application to a Magistrates’ Court to obtain three search warrants to enable the police to search Dr Ting’s clinic, his house and DAP headquarters here to find any documents pertaining to his citizenship status.

The application was approved by the Magistrates’ Court in the afternoon of the same day.

Three police teams raided the three locations about 11am on Sept 14.

Ling said his client (Dr Ting) could not prevent them from entering the premises as the police came with search warrants. He had to oblige, worried that he might be charged with contempt of court.

This came about following an ongoing investigation by police on Dr Ting under Section 199 of the Penal Code, for allegedly giving false information about his citizenship.