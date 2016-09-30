Go-kart tragedy: Wife wants justice over death of husband, daughter

KUANTAN: Siti Suhaiza, the woman who lost her husband and daughter in the go-kart tragedy here on Sunday wants the authorities to take action against the organiser of the Educational Innovation Motosports Automotive Race 2016 (EIMARace).

Siti Suhaiza, 38, said she wanted this not out of revenge or anger, but to seek justice for her husband Izwan Isa, 39, and her youngest daughter, Nur Zulaikha, five, who were killed while watching the race.

She added that the action should serve as a lesson to the organiser to take safety as utmost importance when holding races which involved the presence of the public.

“My husband was someone who is serious about safety and he had said “this is not safe for us”, just before he was killed when a go-kart slammed into him. After this, there should be greater emphasis on safety so that such a tragedy will not happen again.

“I saw my loved ones killed in a glimpse before my eyes,” she told reporters after receiving a visit from Deputy Human Resource Minister, Datuk Seri Ismail Abd Muttalib at her house in Astana Permai, here today.

Siti Suhaiza sustained minor injuries in the incident while her eldest son Muhammad Izz Daniel, seven, had to be hospitalised.

In the 11.30 am accident at Jalan Sukpa Indera Mahkota here, one of the go-karts when out of control after grazing into two others.

Siti Suhaiza also said such a programme should be held at a more suitable venue in future as many first-time spectators may be ignorant about safety.

She said there would have been no casualties had the security guards told them to move back.

Apart from that, Siti Suhaiza, who is a teacher at Sekolah Kebangsaan Indera Mahkota, appealed to the Pahang Education Department to give her more time before returning to work.

“I am still not mentally ready to work. The leave given to me was three days. I have yet to get over the loss of my family members.

“My son (Muhammad Izz Daniel) is still not aware of what happened. I could not muster the strength to break the news to him,” she said.

Siti Suhaiza thanked all parties for their concern on the condition of Muhammad Izz Daniel who was still admitted in Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital (HTAA) as he was still in pain.

She also appealed to anyone who found her mobile phone that was lost in the incident to return the SIM card and memory card to her as she had sentimental contents on her husband and daughter in them.

“I promise not to be angry or take action if the mobile phone is returned to me. The person can have the handset, I just want the memory card back as the contents cannot be replaced.

“I have tried calling the mobile phone and it is still ringing. I am begging for the return of my phone. Do not be afraid to come forward,” she said.

Meanwhile, Ismail presented a contribution for RM1,500 as funeral expenses to Siti Suhaiza and added that she would be eligible to receive the survivor’s pension amounting to RM2,000 from the Social Security Organisation (Socso). – Bernama