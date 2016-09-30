‘iCom Square could be a major tourist hub’

KUCHING: iCom Square could become a major tourist hub in the city as it offers a wide range of food including Asian cuisine and beverages, said one of the landlords, Dato Patrick Liew.

He believed that the whole area could become a new tourism hub like Bukit Bintang in Kuala Lumpur.

“iCom Square is a new commercial concept suitable for all strata of society. I believe it will become a major tourism hub one day as it offers a wide range of food with plenty of free parking.

“On top of that it offers plenty of space for offices and food outlets with 24-hour security presence and CCTVs that make this place ideal for family outings, youth gatherings as well as places to meet up for business meetings,” Liew told The Borneo Post here yesterday.

Liew said iCom Square also has musical fountains which are lit colourfully at night to provide an ambience of merriment.

“There is a wide range of food here such as Chinese, Malay and Japanese cuisine. There are also bistros and cafes for people to unwind after a hard day’s work,” he said.

Liew who is also the founder of OurYouth.my believed that youths with entrepreneurial acumen can learn from the iCube programme he conducted regularly.

“Business is an art which could be acquired. Here we provide opportunity for youths to learn the art of entrepreneurship,” said Liew.

On complaints from members of the public that trouble makers and mat rempits had turned the area into a hostile zone late at night with their loud and noisy motorcycles, Liew warned them to keep away from the area that was not meant for them to show off.

“I assure patrons that the management and security personnel here at iCom Square will be able to handle all sorts of situation,” he said.

Liew said the iCom Square is meant to instil the right culture and value to those who patronise the place.

He will be organising the fourth Monster Dash Charity Run on Jan 14 next year when he expects some 10,000 runners.

The third Monster Dash Charity Run held at iCom Square last year attracted 7,000 participants.

The first and second Monster Dash Charity Run were held at Le Park, near the Civic Centre.