India Street may have weekend night market – Wee

KUCHING: Following the success of Kai Joo Lane Weekend Night Market, there is a possibility of starting a similar market at India Street.

India Street Pedestrian Mall Committee chairman Datuk Wee Hong Seng revealed this after noting that Kai Joo Lane Weekend Night Market which opened on Sept 1 had been attracting 4,000 to 5,000 visitors every weekend.

“If the crowds continue, it will raise the possibility of having a night market at the India Street,” Wee told The Borneo Post yesterday.

He said the committee’s effort to give a new lease of life to the 166-year-old India Street has been successful despite stiff competition from shopping malls that are mushrooming in the city.

“After the completion of the facelift project at India Street, the number of foreign tourists has increased by 20 per cent. The business has spilled over to other streets within the vicinity such as the Gambir Street, the Main Bazaar and the Carpenter Street.”

The three-year effort first involved the construction of a roof over the Pedestrian Walk and later the facelift of all the shops along the street. He attributed the success of transforming India Street to the local business community as well as the stakeholders.

“It was not an easy job to try to bring changes to this part of Kuching. In the beginning phase, I faced a lot of criticisms. When we came to the second phase – the facelift part – there was another round of criticisms.

“Still, I managed to convince 90 per cent of shop owners to agree to it and because of the cooperation of all the stakeholders and the business operators, we managed to complete it and turned India Street into a vibrant and colourful business area.”

On the renaming of the India Street Arch to Unity Arch, Wee explained that it was done in conjunction with Kuching City given the title of City of Unity, “The name suits India Street. It is what the name has suggested, a place where different races reside, trade or shop and mingle harmoniously,” said Wee, who is also India Street Merchant Association chairman.

In terms of safety, he said 13 fire extinguishers were placed along the street, adding within two weeks time, there will be an outdoor sound system.

“The effort of rejuvenating a historical or heritage area such as the India Street by injecting new development into the area has become a model for such effort. It is a pilot project in Kuching. With its success, we are now hoping to extend it to the part from Old Court House to the Tua Pek Kong area.

“We have formed Kuching City Centre Consultative Committee. Our next effort will be to revive this stretch of old part of Kuching like we did for the India Street,” added Wee.