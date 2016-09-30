Jamilah: Have the spirit of volunteerism

Jamilah (fourth left) with Rubiah on her right poses with Perkim Kota Samarahan members before cutting her birthday cake. Jamilah (fourth right) and Rubiah to her right in a group photo with Perkim Kota Samarahan members at the ‘Majlis Sekalung Budi Sejambak Kasih’.

KUCHING: It is important that every member of an association or any non-governmental organisation to have the spirit of volunteerism in order to have the will to provide help to the less fortunate and needy people, especially in the rural areas.

The Chief Minister’s wife Datin Patinggi Datuk Amar Jamilah Anu gave this reminder in her speech at ‘Majlis Sekalung Budi Sejambak Kasih’ organised by the Muslim Welfare Organisation Malaysia (Perkim) Kota Samarahan which was held at a leading hotel here on Wednesday night.

Jamilah also reminded that positive values such as sincerity, knowledgeable and self-confidence are integral to the prosperity of the family and community.

On Kota Samarahan, she said the town was witnessing rapid development in line with the pace of development of the state.

“Compared to 30 years ago, Kota Samarahan is more developed and progressing brought about the government through social, economic, science, agriculture and education programmes,” she said.

To the Perkim Kota Samarahan members, she advised them to remain committed to carrying out their Islamic duties through welfare works for the good of the community and to give their religion a good name.

The highlight of the evening was the cake-cutting in conjunction with Jamilah’s 61st birthday and taking of group photo.

Besides Perkim Kota Samarahan members, Kota Samarahan MP Rubiah Wang and Kota Samarahan District information officer Sharifah Hamsiah Wan Mohbar also attended the function.