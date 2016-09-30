Kapit’s awesome foursome back again

KAPIT: Four archers will represent Kapit Division Archery Association in the ‘KIAA Archery Championship 2016’ in Kuching slotted for Oct 2.

The four are Ting King Yiing, Jack Kong Shin Hou, Kong Kah Sui and Hamizan Harun. They participated in last year’s championships in Kuching where Jack Kong finished second.

According to chairman of Kapit Division AA, Ting King Yiing, all four from Kapit were very keen archery enthusiasts was optimistic for a better outing.

The one-day event is hosted by Kuching Indoor Archery Academy at the State Stadium and participated by archers from across the state.