Kevin Morais murder: Judge to make immediate decision on conflicting witness testimony

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court will make an immediate decision on the trustability of the testimony given by the owner of the four-wheel-drive vehicle which was used to ram into the Deputy Public Prosecutor Datuk Datuk Anthony Kevin Morais, as it was in conflict with her police report.

Judge Datuk Azman Abdullah said this after hearing the testimony from Kulim Dictrict Police headquarters (IPD) CID operation officer, Insp M. Vasu, who is the 36th prosecution witness, on the 27th day of the trial here yesterday.

“I will make the decision on the matter tomorrow, at the earliest,” the judge said.

On Wednesday, Judge Azman said the testimony by the female witness, S Yogeswari, a tailor, who is also the owner of the Mitsubishi Triton, was in conflict with her police report.

Earlier, the judge asked the police inspector on Yogeswari’s statement taken and recorded by him at the Kulim IPD at 6.30pm on Sept 27, 2015.

Judge Azman: In her testimony (in court) yesterday and the day before, Yogeswari said she told you that every night (between Aug 2 and Sept 11, 2015) Selvam took the vehicle back to her house, but you did not write it down. If that is what she told you, did you choose what to write or did you just write everything down?

Vasu: I wrote everything down. I took note of everything she said. I neither add nor deny any statements given by her.

During the examination-in-chief by deputy public prosecutor Saiful Edris Zainuddin earlier, Vasu said Yogeswari did not tell him that the vehicle was at her house every night during the said dates.

The witness also disagreed with the suggestion that Yogeswari had told him about it and that he did not write it down.

“No. It was not mentioned at all. I wrote everything down the way she told me,” he said, adding that the recording of the statement was completed in one and a half hour.

Vasu said Yogeswari, who has good command of Malay language, also read the report and signed it without making any changes or amendments.

Meanwhile, the 13th prosecution witness, a chemist at Perak branch of Chemistry Department, Khairul Anuar Abdul Aziz, who was also recalled today, confirmed that the exhibit, which is a grinder, found in Kuala Selangor river

at Km 46, Jalan Klang-Teluk Intan, on Sept 19 last year, could be used for scraping a car’s engine.

Six men — G Gunasekaran, 48, R Dinishwaran, 24, AK Thinesh Kumar, 23, M Vishwanath, 26, Nimalan, 23, and Ravi Chandaran, 45, pleaded not guilty to a charge of murdering

Kevin Morais between 7 am and 8 pm between Jalan Dutamas Raya Sentul and No.1 Jalan USJ1/6D, Subang Jaya, on Sept 4, 2015.

Col Dr R Kunaseegaran, 53, the first accused, had pleaded not guilty to a charge of abetting the six men in the murder of Kevin Morais on the same day and at the same time and place. The trial continues today. — Bernama