Leading in education and research through better approaches

MIRI: Curtin Sarawak aims to be a regional leader in education and research through better-designed approaches that work for students.

Its chief operating officer (COO) Kingsley Francis Charles said organising conferences was one of Curtin Sarawak’s efforts aligned to Curtin’s transform-learning initiative.

“This initiative is aimed at increasing focus on leadership and fine-tuning students’ learning experiences to ensure the skills and expertise of our graduates are aligned with the changing demand of employers,” he said when officiating at the third Borneo Youth Leadership Conference (BYLC) 2016 at Curtin Sarawak’s Harry Perkins Lecture Theatre foyer yesterday.

He said employers all over the world are looking for good employees with a passion for being in the frontline, particularly seasoned agents of change.

He believed participation at the four-day conference could provide students an edge in future careers. This year it would be more outstanding with an impressive lineup of speakers.

Among the speakers of BYLC 2016 are popular Malaysian singer and songwriter Resh, Edan Syah as one of the youngest Malaysian marathoners in the Boston Marathon last year, entrepreneurs, and motivational speakers.

“I trust they will inspire you to develop your full leadership potential, be drivers of change, excel in your university and professional careers, and perhaps develop social enterprises of your own to positively impact your communities.”

He said the world needs a new breed of leaders who are visionary in bringing change, and capable of becoming experts in growing their organisations and communities.

Such leaders are proactive with the ability to lead change, manage its effects, and anticipate the plan for the opportunities and constraints of new waves of change.

“These are the kind of leadership skills this conference seeks to instill in you. I hope participants will reap the tremendous benefits of such knowledge and skills.

“Indeed, I think this conference is a most commendable initiative to engage and motivate young people to develop leadership

and entrepreneurship skills as well as foster international friendship and understanding.”

Also present were the university’s dean of students Dr Adeline Wong, university life manager Haslina Malek and president of Curtin Sarawak Student Council Mathews Ndubi.