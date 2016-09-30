Man jailed 18 years for culpable homicide

Abdah (right) is being escorted to the police vehicle after the sentencing. Wan Akil (right) is being escorted out of the court room after he pleaded not guilty to the charge.

SIBU: A 35-year-old man was sentenced to 18 years’ jail by the High Court here yesterday after he pleaded guilty to culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Abdah Siri was given an alternative charge under Section 304(a) of the Penal Code which provides for a jail term which may extend to 30 years and also liable to a fine.

According to the charge, he caused the death of Rajin Jenau, 39, about 4am on Oct 1, 2014 at Sub Centre Gateway in Tanjung Manis.

He was initially charged with murder under Section 302 of the same code which carries the mandatory death sentence upon conviction. Eight witnesses were called during the hearing.

Meanwhile, former Selangau district officer Wan Akil Wan Ahmad Bujang who is charged with making a false claim pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court yesterday.

He was charged under Section 18 of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act (MACC) 2009 and punishable under Section 24 of the same Act.

It provides for a maximum 20 years in prison and a fine of not less than five times the sum of the false claim or RM10,000, which ever is higher.

According to the charge, he was alleged to have committed the offence on Aug 14, 2014 at Selangau District Office when he was still the district officer.

He was alleged to have knowingly used, with the intention to mislead his principal, a document on travelling allowance claim dated Aug 4, 2014.

He was alleged to have claimed for food allowances, lodgings and taxi fares for July 2014 amounting to RM4,450. The actual claim was only RM860.

Wan Akil is currently attached to the Chief Minister Office.

He was allowed to be released on RM10,000-bail with one surety. The court fixed Nov 8 for pre-trial case management and Nov 21- 23 for hearing.