MBKS organises Happy Toilet Healthy City contest

KUCHING: Kuching South City Council (MBKS) is organising a poster competition as part of the activities for the 15th World Toilet Summit and Expo 2016.

The competition is aimed at creating awareness on healthy toilet etiquette.

The theme for the competition is ‘Happy Toilet Healthy City’, said MBKS Mayor Datuk James Chan at a press conference after the full council meeting here yesterday.

According to him, the competition is open to all Malaysians.

There are three categories: primary school, secondary school and open. Closing date for entries is Oct 17 before 4pm.

All entries must be submitted to the organising committee at the second floor, Kuching South City Council, Jalan Padungan.

Participants may enter two-dimensional artwork in the forms of drawing and painting.

Each participant is restricted to submit a maximum of three pieces of posters.

The first prize for the primary school category is RM300, second prize RM200, third prize is RM100 and five consolation prizes of RM50 each.

For the secondary school category, the first prize is RM500, second prize RM300, third prize RM200 and five consolation prizes of RM100 each.

The first prize in the open category is RM800, second prize RM600, third prize is RM400 and five consolation prizes of RM200 each.

For more information, visit http://www.mbks.sarawak.gov.my or call 082-242311 or fax to 082-417372.

They may also call 019-8264212 (Patrick Lai) or 019-8186458 (Ahong Taheing) or 013-8164362 (Tan Ben Kiat).

Meanwhile, the city council is also organising a health talk on toilet cleanliness and etiquette.

It will be conducted by a speaker from Quality Restroom Association Malaysia on Oct 6 from 2pm to 4.30pm at MBKS auditorium.

MBKS welcomes food shop operators, entertainment outlet operators, hotels or lodging house operators to attend this talk.

The council also extends this invitation to Kuching North City Commission (DBKU) and Padawan Municipal Council (MPP).