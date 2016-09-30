More than 190 countries pledge to phase out ozone depleting substances

SUBANG: A total of 197 countries have agreed to eliminate the production and use of ozone depleting substances such as chlorofluorocarbon (CFC), halon and carbon tetrachloride (CTC) on a mandatory basis, from Jan 1, 2010 until now.

Natural Resources and Environment Minister Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said the agreement, under the Montreal Protocol on Substances that Deplete the Ozone Layer, was entered into force in 1989 and involved developing countries including the United Kingdom and Japan.

“Malaysia has been recognised by the international community as a committed nation in protecting the environment, especially the ozone layer.

“Malaysia together with 197 countries that have ratified the treaty, will continue to address the problem of ozone layer depletion in an effort to slow down climate change and global warming,” he told reporters after attending the International Ozone Day 2016 here yesterday.

Also present were the ministry’s Deputy Minister Datuk Hamim Samuri and Department of Environment deputy director-general (Operations) Mokhtar Abdul Majid. Wan Junaidi said, under the agreement, Malaysia are also committed to reduce the importation of hydro chloro fluoro carbon (HCFC) by 10 per cent last year.

“However, Malaysia has managed to achieve the target reduction of 19 per cent of HCFC through the HCFC Phased-Out Management Plan (Stage 1), implemented from 2012 to 2016.

“Among the strategies formulated under the plan include to reduce the use of HCFC in foam sector and substituting it with cyclopentane as blowing agent,” he said. — Bernama

The International Ozone Day is celebrated on Sept 16 each year. This year’s theme was ‘Ozone and Climate: Restored by a World Unite’. — Bernama