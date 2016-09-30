‘More work needed to instil civic-consciousness’

KUCHING: More workshops to instil civic-consciousness among youths are necessary for the better future of the state and country.

In pointing out this, permanent secretary to Ministry of Youth, Sports and Solidarity Kameri Affandi said this was because civic-consciousness in our society was still far behind compared to other countries like Norway and Japan.

He said it was crucial that such workshops targeted youths who would become the future leaders and pillars of the state and country.

“Civic-consciousness is one very important matter that we must stress… so it is crucial that we focus on the matter to prepare our youths to become morally strong,” he said at the closing of human capital workshop — Quantum Excellence Empowerment Workshop 2016 — at the civic centre here yesterday.

While the majority of youths receive academic education, impartation of civic-consciousness would be an added advantage, he stressed.

The three-day workshop was attended by 54 participants.

He added that civic-consciousness among the younger generation was crucial for the upkeep of properties and the environment.

Kameri commended the organisers for holding the workshop, and assured that it would be extended to other divisions.

“I see this workshop as an important platform to educate and instil in our youths civic-consciousness, so it will be extended to other divisions,”he said.