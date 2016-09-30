MOSAR team carries woman climber down Mt Kinabalu

RANAU: A local woman who faced breathing difficulty due to the cold weather while climbing Mt Kinabalu on Wednesday was rescued by Mountain Search and Rescue (MOSAR) team.

Disclosing this yesterday, Ranau Fire and Rescue station chief Jimmy Lagung said the 29-year-old woman was unable to move and had difficulty in breathing due to the cold weather at high altitudes around 7.55am.

“We received a distress call from the mountain tour guide and immediately sent out our MOSAR team to the location by 8.20am.

Upon reaching where the woman was the MOSAR team immediately wrapped her with sleeping bag to keep her body temperature, he said.

He added that the MOSAR team took turns to carry her to a shelter, located about 6.6 kilometers away.

She was then treated by Sabah Park Rangers and her condition was reported to be stable, said Jimmy, who added that the woman might have suffered altitude sickness and cold due to the weather on top of the mountain.