Naim Foundation recognises Sibu students for academic excellence

SIBU: Naim Foundation, which is under Naim Group of Companies, recently handed over awards to high performing students of SM Wong Nai Siong and SMK Sacred Heart as part of its annual academic excellence awards programme for secondary schools in Sarawak.

Naim’s Group Head of Human Resources Andrew Chan who presented the awards to the recipients on Wednesday explained that the programme which commenced this year was implemented in the spirit of giving back to the community.

“The Naim Foundation was launched in 2004 to provide assistance in areas ranging from advancement of education and research, to contributions for various charitable causes,” he said in a press release yesterday.

“In fact, the foundation offers a scholarship scheme called ‘Naim Foundation Scholarships’ for tertiary education, which covers tuition fees, lodging and books,” he explained.

Chan added that there was a total of 17 secondary schools under the academic excellence award programme for this year.

“These schools comprise national and Chinese independent secondary schools. The programme does not only include awards for students demonstrating good academic performance, but also well-rounded students overall.

“Plans are also in the pipeline to expand the programme, so that more schools can be included in the future,” he disclosed.

“We believe that students are our hope for the future. This is our way of assisting and motivating them to be the best they can be, in line with our philosophy of building value in every way for our communities.”

SMK Sacred Heart principal David Teo gave his thumbs-up to the awards.

“It’s a good appreciation and recognition for the students. It is also in line with the National Education Blueprint whereby schools need to build relationships and networks with the private sector to facilitate continuous improvements,” he said.

Meanwhile, SM Wong Nai Siong principal Lu Yew Hiiung also thanked Naim for the awards.

“I thank Naim for giving the awards to our students. It’s a great encouragement for them to excel academically,” said Lu.

SMK Sacred Heart’s top student for Lower Six, Ha How Ung, expressed surprise at receiving the award.

“This is a good surprise and encouragement as I never expected to receive this award,” Ha said.

SM Wong Nai Siong’s Senior Middle Three top student, Kong Hui Hui was grateful for the recognition.

“It’s such an honour for me to receive this award. It’s a good motivation for me to study hard,” said Kong.