Nanga Beguang in Song to have new road soon

KUCHING: Nanga Beguang at Song district in Kapit will soon be connected with a new road once the Jalan Nanga Kabah to SK Nanga Beguang Project has been approved.

According to Deputy Rural and Regional Development Minister Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi, the project was currently under evaluation management and would use an existing allocation of RM100 million.

“Construction work will commence from Nanga Kabah (Kanowit District) to SK Nanga Beguang and will involve an 11km stretch.

“With the existing allocation available, we will lengthen the road involved. However, it will be constructed under a slightly lower grade than the R3

standard because what is important is to connect the road to the population there,” he told reporters after presenting grants to eight non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and associations at his office in Tun Jugah Building yesterday.

Nanta, who is also Kapit MP, noted that the new road will benefit 3,000 to 5,000 villagers from surrounding villages apart from the school there.

On the progress of Sibu-Kanowit-Song-Kapit road project, he said it was going on smoothly and there was one more sector yet to commence – in Nanga Ngungun, Kanowit.

“There are some slight delays due to several factors and we also have to look into the safety of Nanga Ngungun village which has been affected as well as survey of lands for the affected villages.

“Nevertheless, the construction for this sector will start soon and it will comprise a 14km road,” he assured.

Asked to comment on a statement that had gone viral on social media that the Sibu-Kanowit-Song-Kapit road was too small and did not follow specifications, Nanta refuted the claims.

“This is not true as the roads constructed are all of R3 standard and there is part of the road constructed based on the surface of the earth so we have to modify and adjust the requirements accordingly,” he clarified.