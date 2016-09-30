New laws propose ban, stricter control on foreign and political donations

KUCHING: The National Consultative Committee on Political Financing has suggested that companies receiving government contracts and concessions be prohibited from donating to politicians and political parties.

This is among one of the 32 recommendations made by the committee after more than 29 meetings, engagement sessions and discussions with a wide cross section of stakeholders including Malaysian political parties, international experts and civil societies.

Other significant recommendations include the banning of cash donations from foreign sources to a political party or politician, and that donors above RM3,000 or cumulatively above RM3,000 per annum from the same source or indirect or in-kind donations valued at more than RM3,000 should be named.

The committee is also proposing the introduction of a new law – the Political Donations and Expenditure Act (PDEA) – which comprises all aspects on political donations and its administration; their expenditures, state funding of political activities and the regulation of the relationship between politics and business.

“Donations to political parties and individuals must be robustly regulated and all donations must be deposited into specially designated bank accounts. Political parties must have an organisational bank account at all level of party operations (federal, state, division and branches),” one of the recommendations read.

The recommendations were made public today (Sept 30) in a press statement from National Consultative Committee on Political Financing chairman Senator Datuk Paul Low Seng Kuan, who is also Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department.

The committee has also proposed for creation of an Office of Controller of Political Donations and Expenditure, which in turn will be overseen by a board comprising of credible and trusted figures with no active politicians.

The process of Controller’s appointment must follow “a model that is respected by the Malaysian public”, Low said.

Apart from the board itself to act as a check and balance for the Controller, a parliamentary standing committee on Political Financing was also recommended to be created to scrutinise the work of the Controller on behalf of Parliament.

The standing committee should comprise of representatives from all sides of the political divide as appointed by Parliament itself.

The committee had utilised the Sarawak state election and the two by-elections that followed to conduct field studies on the element of integrity in political financing during the election campaign.

“These gave a clear view to the committee on the operational aspects of elections in this country,” Low said in the press statement.