No interruptions to trading despite bomb threat, says Bursa Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: Trading at Bursa Malaysia went on as usual despite the bomb threat, said Bursa Malaysia Bhd.

In a statement, the exchange said following the declaration by the police that the building was safe, entry and occupation into the Bursa Malaysia building had normalised.

Trading resumed to normal operations with the pre-opening at 2.00 pm and trading for afternoon session started at 2.30 pm.

“There was no interruptions to trading,” it said, adding updates on the status of its operations was also made available on its website.

The exchange had earlier said its building management received a bomb threat at 12.01 pm today.

As a precaution, all tenants and staff had been evacuated, authorities had been notified and the respective Business Continuity Plans had been activated. – Bernama