No PKR rep in Sarawak leaving party — Batu Lintang rep

KUCHING: The PKR elected representatives in Sarawak are remaining steadfast with the party, even when one of their counterparts in Sabah, Penampang assemblyman Darell Leiking, has resigned from the party to join a local party to be led by former Umno vice president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal.

State PKR vice chairman See Chee How said: “In Sarawak, we are still with PKR. If there is any such development, we will let you know. But then, there is no such development. We remain steadfast with PKR.”

See, who is Batu Lintang assemblyman, was asked whether any state PKR elected representative would follow Leiking’s footsteps.

As to the rumours that more PKR elected representatives in Sabah would be leaving the party, See said: “What you heard about Sabah is mostly rumours. Of course, Darell has joined a local party to be led by Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie. We respect his decision.

“The party (PKR) did a check with the other elected representatives (in Sabah) but at the moment, there are no other elected representatives who are crossing over to any party.”

Therefore, at the moment, See said, it is only Leiking who is joining Shafie’s party.

Shafie, who quit Umno on July 4, said he intended to take over a political party in Sabah to contest in the next general election.

Leiking last week accompanied Shafie to Putrajaya Registrar of Societies (RoS) to submit an application to register logo and name changes for a new political party helmed by the latter.

It is believed that Leiking will be the deputy president of the yet-to-be-named party.

Leiking said according to the ROS, the party will be able to publicly announce details by the first or second week of Oct.