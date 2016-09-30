Notice of Jalan Matang Baru closure for pipe installation works

Half lane closed from Kuching to Matang Half lane closed from Kuching-Matang and Matang-Kuching.

KUCHING: Jalan Matang Baru will be closed from 9pm-5am on Sept 30-Oct 5 by the contractor in charge, according to a notice from Public Works Department.

This is to enable them to do excavation works in stages and to allow them to do installation of pipes for the underground projects at Datuk Abang Kipali roundabout leading to Kuching.

Members of the public are requested to cooperate and comply with safety and speed limit signage at the location and to use alternative roads to avoid traffic congestion.