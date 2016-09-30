Petronas inks warehouse contract with SINOPEC

KUALA LUMPUR: Petronas recently sealed an agreement for the Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Commissioning (EPCC) of an Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) warehouse for its petrochemical plants in the Pengerang Integrated Complex (PIC).

The EPCC contract was signed by Petronas and a consortium comprising Sinopec Engineering (Group) Co Ltd, Sinopec Shanghai Engineering Co Ltd and Sinopec Engineering Group Malaysia Sdn Bhd.

“We have moved another step closer towards realising the development of PIC, which is scheduled for successful start-up in the first quarter of 2019,” said Petronas Refinery and Petrochemical Corp Sdn Bhd (PRPC) senior vice president and chief executive officer Colin Wong Hee Huing in a statement yesterday.

The facility will be Petronas’ first automated warehouse capable of meeting a 21-day storage inventory for polymer products in the PIC, namely polypropylene, linear low density polyethylene and flexible polyethylene.

The contract also includes other associated solid handling facilities for the ASRS warehouse.

The Sinopec consortium received the Letter of Award from PRPC Utilities and Facilities Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of Petronas Refinery and Petrochemical Corporation Sdn Bhd (PRPC), on Aug 1, 2016.

The project is expected to be completed within the next 27 months.

Wong also urged the contractor to be vigilant and ensure that Health, Safety, Security and Environment standards are not compromised under any circumstances. — Bernama