Public advised to ensure taxis used are licensed

SIBU: Members of the public have been advised to ensure the taxis they use are properly licensed.

Associated Taxi Owners Association of Sarawak secretary Robert Angkah said prospective passengers could easily differentiate between licensed taxi operators and unlicensed ones by the colour of the vehicles.

“Licensed taxis are coloured red and yellow on top for budget, while blue are for executive ones. Additionally, the registration plates start with HQ with drivers’ names at both sides of the front doors of the taxis,” he said yesterday, adding that unlicensed operators do not have uniforms.

He was commenting on Sibu Taxi Owners’ Association chairman Ting Ching Ang’s clarification recently regarding a passenger who had lodged a police report over a mobile phone he left in a ‘taxi’, which was actually unlicensed.

“There is no way to track one’s belonging if it is accidentally left in the vehicles of these unlicensed operators. That is why the public must check if the cabs they intend to ride are properly licensed,” said Robert.

“On the other hand, if they use a licensed cab and accidentally left behind their belongings such as handphones or bags, they can contact the taxi association or station to assist.”

He said it is imperative for passengers to stick to licensed taxi drivers “to avoid misunderstandings or unpleasant situations that may crop later”.

He also cautioned that passengers are not covered by insurance in the event of accidents while riding in an unlicensed taxi.

On Uber – the app-based ride-hailing service – he appealed to taxi operators in Sarawak to be patient and not to take the law into their own hands.