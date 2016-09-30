Rahman Dahlan: Najib again proves wrong Dr M’s claims

KUALA LUMPUR: The success of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak’s working visit to Germany this week proved wrong Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s false claims that Malaysia is failing, said Barisan Nasional Strategic Communications Director Datuk Abdul Rahman Dahlan.

Abdul Rahman, who is Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, said that perhaps it was to cover his embarrassment that Dr Mahathir had now reached a new low.

“Not just by comparing our Prime Minister and others in the Government to Nazis, but by doing so while the Prime Minister was in Germany,” he said in a statement here yesterday.

Abdul Rahman said Germany had atoned for its past and built a democracy that was an example to many others and it was wrong to run down a country and dredge up its painful history just for the sake of selfish political point scoring.

He stressed that Dr Mahathir had shown again that he was not a statesman.

Abdul Rahman said that Dr Mahathir’s remarks were increasingly desperate and unhinged and that it was embarrassing to see a former prime minister destroy his legacy.

He said Dr Mahathir had caused disgust and offence in Germany, which last year was the largest European investor into Malaysia, with total German investment at US$11.4 billion (RM46.9 billion).

“In contrast, our Prime Minister has been an honoured guest of Chancellor Angela Merkel, fighting to further the economic and security interests of Malaysia and its people,” he said. — Bernama