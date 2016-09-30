‘Recurring abductions making people lose confidence in ESSCom’

KOTA KINABALU: Kota Kinabalu Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KKCCCI) president, Datuk Michael Lui, said he cannot accept and tolerate the recurrence of abductions that has happened six times in the east coast of Sabah this year alone.

“The incidents took place within the curfew area, which indicate the boldness of the cross-border criminals, while at the same time showing up the inefficiency of our security system.

“The government keeps emphasizing that a lot of efforts have been put into strengthening the Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCom) to ensure our safety, but yet abduction cases continue to recur. What and where actually went wrong?” Lui asked.

He said the people are beginning to lose confidence in ESSCom and he strongly believed that ESSCom must take steps to restore the confidence of the people.

KKCCCI has reiterated its strong stance of no compromise as far as our sovereignty and security are concerned.

“We urge the government to seriously review, from time to time, the role and functions played by ESSCom, as well as the new security measures and strategies taken to safeguard and ensure the security and safety of the people.

“The government must ensure that the people can go about with their day to day routine activities, and to instill confidence in investors and tourists.”