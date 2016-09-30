‘Registration exercise year-long process’

PUTRAJAYA: The people can still register as voters after today as the Election Commission voter registration exercise is year-long, said EC chairman Datuk Seri Mohd Hashim Abdullah.

He said the message that went viral on social media that today is the closing date for the people to register to be eligible to vote in the 14th General Election was untrue.

“Sept 30, 2016, is the final date for registration for voters to be included in the 2016 Third Quarter Supplementary Electoral Rolls,” he said in a statement here yesterday.

Mohd Hashim said voters who registered between Oct 1 and Dec 31, 2016, would be included in the 2016 Fourth Quarter Supplementary Electoral Rolls.

He advised the public to register as voters without waiting until the last moment or in response to a message that goes viral.

Mohd Hashim also said that the statement that voter registration could be done via SMS or WhatsApp by sending a photograph of the identity card to an online link was untrue.

“The public is advised not to be fooled by the message that went viral as their personal information could be misused by certain parties,” he said.

He said a person had to present himself at the EC registration counter or any computerised post office counter or before an assistant registrar appointed by the EC. They also had to bring along their original identity card and fill up Form A, he said. — Bernama

Mohd Hashim said the viral message also speculated that GE14 would be held in March 2017.

He said the date for the dissolution of Parliament came under the jurisdiction of the Prime Minister. — Bernama