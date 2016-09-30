Request for more funds under Budget 2017

KUCHING: The Ministry of Rural and Regional Development is requesting for more financial allocation in Budget 2017 that will be presented by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak in Parliament on Oct 21.

Its deputy minister Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi hopes that the request, which has since been proposed to the Ministry of Finance, will be approved to ensure the ministry’s development agenda can be continued.

“We do not know what the decision is but our hope is to receive more allocation to enable the ministry to continue the implementation of construction, upgrading of roads and to bridge the gap of rural areas particularly in Sarawak and Sabah.

“At the same time, we will also continue our 24-hour electric supply project which needs allocation. Hence, it is our hope that the Ministry of Finance will approve a big allocation for the ministry,” he told reporters after presenting grants to eight non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and associations at his office in Tun Jugah Building yesterday.

He explained that in Budget 2016, the ministry was allocated more than RM10 billion, of which RM5.4 billion was designated for development and the rest went towards management.

“This year, more than 700 km of roads in Sarawak were restored and upgraded which cost around RM1 billion.”

Earlier, Nanta who is also Kapit MP, presented grants amounting to RM36,000 to the Sarawak Writers Association, Sarawak Dayak Graduates Association, Tun Abdul Razak Broadcasting Institute (Iptar) Culture, Welfare and Sports Messrs Committee, Ministry of Rural and Regional Development Social and Recreational Club, National Registration Department Welfare, Culture and Recreational Council, Iban Education Development Corporation, Rumah Reba Village Security and Development Committee, and Rumah Banta Kubal Batu Women’s Bureau.

“I hope the NGOs and associations will use the grants wisely to run their activities,” he said, adding that he would try his best to allocate grants to those in need of them.