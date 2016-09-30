Sarawak Amateur Masters draws big field of 320

KUCHING: A total of 320 golfers have confirmed participation for the Sarawak Amateur Golf Masters from Sept 30 to Oct 2.

A spokesman for the organisers said the tournament is divided into two categories of Open and Invitational. “The Open category will be organised from Sept 30 to Oct 1, with 120 players participating. Only 36 players in the preliminary round will qualify for the final round scheduled on Oct 2.”

As for the Invitational category, it will be played on the third day of the tournament.

Attractive prizes await winners such as a Toyota Camry 2.5L Hybrid worth RM164,000 (for hole-in-one), Tag Heuer and Oris wristwatches worth RM20,000 and golf sets also worth RM20,000.

Golfers playing the tournament are also competing for the Deputy Chief Minister YB Tan Sri Datuk Dr James Jemut Masing challenge trophy.