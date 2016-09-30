Seven domestic violence cases in first nine months

SIBU: Seven cases under Domestic Violence Act have been referred to the state Welfare Department in the first nine months of this year, the majority of them physical abuse.

State Welfare Department director Abang Shamshudin Abang Seruji said all the cases involved adult women, which were reported or referred to them either by the public or police.

“Six cases were on physical abuses, while one was for threat of physical harm.

“Most of the cases occurred at home,” he said when contacted on Wednesday.

Abang Shamshudin said 20 similar cases were reported last year, which pointed to a declining trend.

He said their advice to the victims and their families was to come forward to report any domestic violence cases to them ‘fast’.

“All reports made or referred to us are strictly confidential. The victims or family members are assured of their safety once they are placed at designated premises,” he added.

Assistant Minister for Welfare and Community Wellbeing Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail, meanwhile, said his ministry viewed domestic violence cases in the state seriously.

He had urged the public to report such incidents to the relevant authorities so that appropriate actions could be taken to assist the victims.

Dr Abdul Rahman said this when met during the recent Borneo Cultural Festival here.