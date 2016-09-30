SFR makes police report against fb user for insult

KUCHING: Simanggang Free Riders (SFR), a motorcycle club based in Sri Aman, has joined a few other Sarawakian motorcycle clubs in lodging a report against a social media user who insulted big bikers in general.

According to their president, Solomon Peter, the reason why they had decided to lodge a police report was, like most of their big biker friends in the state, they were not satisfied with the individual’s remark that big bikers were reckless road users who would endanger the safety of other road users.

The user, through a Facebook account using the user name ‘Kapak Sarawak (Anthony Bakit)’ said big bikers deserved to die on the road because they rode recklessly and endangered other road users.

Following the recent Samarahan Bike Festival, several big bikers lost their lives in road accidents either when going or coming back from the event and the user implied that they “got what they deserve and their souls should go to hell”.

What infuriated Solomon most was that the Facebook user did not know the difference between an illegal street race (or even a motorcycle race) and a convoy of bikers attending an event as the user said all big bikers should use the race track instead of using public roads to conduct their activities.

“If the person is not being sarcastic or saying that on purpose, obviously that person has brain the size of a pea. If the person wants to insult our activities, that’s okay with me

but knowing that person also insulted our fallen comrades, that should not be left alone. Something needs to be done to make sure the person or someone else does not say such things in the future,” he said.

As of yesterday not less than six motorcycle clubs have lodged police reports calling on the police to investigate the culprits behind such comments on social media account and hoped that appropriate action be taken against the individual(s) responsible.

SFR lodged a report at Sri Aman police station on Wednesday to seek justice for their fallen comrades, after being insulted by comments/posting at the ‘Kapak Sarawak (Anthony Bakit)’ Facebook account.

Solomon said he was confident all big bikers in the state were responsible riders who abide to the laws of the country and no rider would want to use public roads as a race track as they, like everyone else, valued their lives and had families to return to after every activity.

“A real biker must abide by all road safety laws of the country.

If one rides one’s big bike recklessly, then I believe that the person did not belong to any big bikers’ club as we have no place for people like that in our club.”

Apart from SFR, two other motorcycle clubs from Sri Aman, namely Simanggang Benak Riders Club (SBRC) and Simanggang Kayau Bikers (SKB) also lodged police reports yesterday.

They agreed that the comments on the Facebook account was very disrespectful to big bikers everywhere.

Meanwhile, sources from the Sri Aman police station when contacted, confirmed that reports about the Facebook comments had been received and that investigations were ongoing.