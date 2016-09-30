Sheda to hold home, property roadshow at Boulevard Mall

(From left) Sheda Kuching branch general manager Tan Teck Kian, branch treasurer Richard Tan Yoke Seng, Balangalibun, branch committee Alan Wong Kok Yee, and branch sub-committee Peter Lau Hui Han. Sheda Kuching branch will be holding its third and final roadshow for 2016 at Boulevard Shopping Mall from November 11 to 13.

KUCHING: Sarawak Housing and Real Estate Developers’ Association (Sheda), Kuching branch, will be holding its third and final roadshow for 2016 at Boulevard Shopping Mall from November 11 to 13, 2016.

Reservations of booths are now available for developers to showcase their current and new projects while other related industry players are also invited to promote their products and services at this roadshow.

Sheda urges interested exhibitors to grab this opportunity to showcase their products and services as there will be more than 50 booths available for reservations.

Organising chairman, Barapui Balangalibun highlighted, “This Sheda Home and Property Roadshow 2016 will be a one-stop venue for consumers and investors, young and old, looking to find the best property deals and related products as well as services.

“We hope to pull in more developers to give the public a chance to purchase properties and to expose Kuching consumers to the developers’ products.

“We urge interested exhibitors to register, now, as there are still booths available at strategic locations.”

He added, “Despite the current property market sentiment, there are sufficient exhibitors offering various products to attract potential property buyers to this event.”

Balangalibun also pointed out that this roadshow would give Sheda members a chance to promote their products and it is also a good chance for the public to survey the current property prices.

Differing from the last roadshow, this roadshow will hold new contests and events to draw in larger crowds. These events include a ‘Buy & Win Lucky Draw’ with household appliances up for grabs, as well as a colouring contest for children. There will also be various other activities for a wide range of age group.

For more information or booth reservations, contact Angelina Chai at angelina.admin.skb@sheda.org.my or mobile at 019-8162191.