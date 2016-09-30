SRDC: Cooperation of ‘tamu’ traders essential

SIBU: Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) hopes traders at Pasar Tamu in Sibu Jaya here will continue to give their full cooperation to the council so that they can have an environment more conducive to trading.

SRDC chairman Sempurai Petrus Ngelai said this after the exercise to restructure the market and rearrange the traders.

“Previously we could see traders occupying the five-foot-ways next to the public toilet and some erected temporary makeshift canopies outside the ‘tamu’ site.

“But now Sibu Jaya Pasar Tamu appears more neat, spacious and orderly after the exercise,” he said when chairing the full council meeting at SRDC office in Wisma Sanyan here yesterday.

Sempurai also said the restructuring and rearranging exercise would be extended to traders at Selangau Pasar Tamu very soon.

“We hope it will be implemented there as soon as possible before the coming Selangau Festival,” he said.

On a similar matter, he said the ‘Community Development Programme’ held at SK Saint Matthew in Sekuau last week would be the start of more such programmes organised by the council to enhance its role and engagement with the local community.

To improve its service delivery, he said SRDC would continue to hold dialogues with contractors to ensure they perform up to the standard and specification stipulated in their contract.

Sempurai also said SRDC would improve its monitoring and inspection activities against dengue.

“So far, there is no dengue outbreak within SRDC areas and the situation is still under control.

“SRDC will continue to work together with other government agencies such as Sibu Divisional Health Office and Sibu Municipal Council on this matter,” he said.

He urged those under SRDC jurisdiction to keep their house and residential area clean and free of mosquito breeding grounds.