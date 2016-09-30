‘Study accident-prone section of Miri Airport road’

MIRI: The authorities concerned have been asked to study a section of road from Miri Airport that is accident-prone and put safety measures in place.

Pujut assemblyman Dr Ting Tiong Choon said this is necessary to avoid tragedies such as an accident that occurred at the spot last week and took the life of a young woman.

“While offering condolences to the family at the funeral yesterday (Wednesday), the parents of the deceased called upon the authorities to investigate the area where the accident occurred,” he said.

Dr Ting said it was sad that the community and country lost someone who was prepared to serve.

According to witnesses, the accident may have occurred due to a blind spot caused by trees in the area.

The victim’s car was apparently dragged over 10 metres along the road.

Dr Ting said when accidents occur multiple times along the same section of road, a problem must exist.

He called on Assistant Minister for Land and Air Transportation and Safety Datuk Lee Kim Shin to immediately implement safety measures at the stretch.