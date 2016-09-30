Taman Susur Jambu gets facelift for STP launching

Firemen cleaning up the Millennium Park in Taman Susur Jambu as part of the preparation for the STP launch on Oct 15. Some of the local firemen participating in the ‘gotong-royong’ activity at Millennium Park, Taman Susur Jambu.

SARIKEI: Thirty staff of Sarikei Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) station participated in a ‘gotong-royong’ to clean up Millennium Park at Taman Susur Jambu near here yesterday.

The activity was part of their preparation for the launching ceremony of the Social Transformation Programme (STP) for Taman Susur Jambu slated for Oct 15.

District Bomba Chief Suna Kaha said another ‘gotong-royong’ activity to involve the local residents and staff of all Fire Stations in the Central Region comprising Sibu, Sungai Meraah, Bintangor, Mukah, Song and Kapit would be held on Oct 2.

STP is an initiative of the Ministry of Urban Well-being, Housing and Local Government under the National Blue Ocean Strategy (NBOS) aimed at addressing problems faced by the residents such as maintenance of public facilities, keeping the environment clean, beautiful, peaceful and safe.

The programme is also aimed at promoting the spirit of volunteerism among local residents besides inculcating positive values like appreciation of and a sense of belonging towards public facilities.

Subsidiary programmes under the STP are Safe Town (Bandar Selamat); Community Bomba (Bomba Komuniti); Rakan Taman; Komuniti Kitar Semula (Recycle Community); and Environmental Health.

In conjunction with the ceremony, 10 newly formed local Community Bomba units, a Communication for Behavioral Impact (Combi) health programme, Rakan Taman programme, and Komuniti Kitar Semula would be launched.

Other programmes drawn up are a mass aerobic exercise, children’s colouring contest, cooking contest and talks on health, safe town and road safety by the relevant departments.