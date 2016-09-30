The magic of pallet wood

One of the six partners of Dpalet Place that was opened in January this year, Jamil Syukri Mohd Yusof, chose pallet wood to decorate the food court as the wood was trending on social media then.

The unique wood panel decorations throughout the food court was made entirely from wood salvaged from discarded pallets.

The wood from the pallets and the golden brown finishing create a different ambience in each of the cubicles in the food court. It is an awesome sight for anyone entering the place.

It is not only the tables and chairs that are made from wood salvaged from pallets. Even the kitchen area makes use of the wood to evoke the ‘kampung’ feel, as it is in the close proximity of villages at Batu 14, Hulu Langat. — Bernama