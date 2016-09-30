Toddler Edison needs your help

KUCHING: Edison George, a three years and seven months-old toddler is suffering from brain damage after a high fever and is now an epileptic.

He has just been discharged from Sarawak General Hospital after more than 100 days in the Intensive Care Unit.

He needs RCF milk to control his seizures and has no control over his body movement.

He needs to consume two cans of the milk which costs RM80 per can a day. The milk only can be ordered from USA which takes three to four weeks to arrive.

Beside the special milk, Edison also needs 10 suction tubes each day (RM90 a box) and a change of Aquacel Foam dressing every four days (RM80 for box of 10).

Edison’s father George Minchong, 33, is an assistant cook earning less than RM1,000 monthly. He certainly cannot afford all these expenses. His wife is a housewife and they have another five-year-old daughter.

The Welfare Department is helping Edison with an oxygen machine because he needs oxygen 24 hours a day.

Those who want to help can contact Hope Place at 013-5672775 or 082-683378.