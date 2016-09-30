Sarawak 

Tycoon philanthropist celebrates birthday, launches biography

Tiong (centre) together with Sim (fourth right), Temenggong Dato Vincent Lau (second right) and other VIPs pose for a group photo during the launching ceremony of Tiong’s biography.

SIBU: A colourful grand banquet attended by guests from across the country and also abroad was held to celebrate Tan Sri Datuk Tiong Su Kouk’s birthday at a hotel here recently.

The highlight of the celebration was the launch of Tiong’s biography which was officiated at by Minister of Local

Government Datuk Prof Dr Sim Kui Hian who was the guest-of-honour.

Reflecting their strong belief on the importance of education, Tiong and his wife Puan Sri Datin Wong Bak Hee also presented education incentive awards to various recipients.

They also presented funds to representatives from various schools through their ‘Bridge Of Love’ Education Help Fund.

