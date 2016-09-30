Tycoon philanthropist celebrates birthday, launches biography

SIBU: A colourful grand banquet attended by guests from across the country and also abroad was held to celebrate Tan Sri Datuk Tiong Su Kouk’s birthday at a hotel here recently.

The highlight of the celebration was the launch of Tiong’s biography which was officiated at by Minister of Local

Government Datuk Prof Dr Sim Kui Hian who was the guest-of-honour.

Reflecting their strong belief on the importance of education, Tiong and his wife Puan Sri Datin Wong Bak Hee also presented education incentive awards to various recipients.

They also presented funds to representatives from various schools through their ‘Bridge Of Love’ Education Help Fund.