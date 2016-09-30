Villagers hold ceremony to bless their NCR land for devt

BINTULU: Over 500 people from 23 longhouses in Sangan-Entajum in Ulu Anap Tatau attended the ‘Miring Nasih Tanah’ (a blessing ceremony) for the development of their native customary rights (NCR) land recently.

The ceremony was held at Rumah Enchana and Rumah Dana.

Their NCR land will be developed info a large scale oil palm plantation project by Ikrar Gemilang Sdn Bhd, a company appointed by the locals.

Area Development Committee Block A, Sangan-Entajum chairman Peter Tuan said the joint venture project with Ikrar Gemilang was agreed to by all the landowners.

“We are against any investor or developer who wants to open their oil palm plantations here without the approval or consent of the locals,” he said.

He further said an application letter had been sent to the relevant authorities for the NCR land to be developed by a company chosen by the locals.