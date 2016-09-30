Zika virus here probably a local strain — Health DG

KOTA KINABALU: The three zika virus cases in Sabah and in Sarawak are believed to be a local strain and not the same as the one in Singapore, says director general of Health Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said the zika virus was identified to be from the Micronesian Asian lineage, and it was probably a local strain but there was no data to support this.

“We have no documentation, but it is possible that we have a local strain. In 2014, a German national went to Keningau and was infected with zika,” he said.

He said that they were still unsure if the zika virus here could be associated with microcephaly which resulted in babies having a small head.

“Only time will tell,” he said.

To ensure that the data would be available later, he said Sabah and Sarawak would have a registry for newborns with small heads and their association with the zika virus.

Dr Noor Hisham said dengue fever was more severe than zika and that it had caused five deaths just last week.

“It is endemic in the country with over 120,000 (dengue) cases,” he said.

He explained that the vector for both the dengue fever and zika was the same though.

“To eradicate them, we need to eradicate the vector. We should also use repellants and wear long sleeved shirts. Don’t wear dark coloured or dark blue clothing which attracts the aedes mosquitoes,” he advised.

The first time the zika virus was found in the country was in 1969 in Bentong, Pahang, infecting 15 Malaysians.