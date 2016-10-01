120 seniors to tee up for Wong Soon Kai Trophy

KUCHING: The 23rd Sarawak Senior Amateur Open golf championship will be held at Samarahan Country Club from Oct 8-9.

The Senior affair has attracted a total of 120 golfers from clubs in Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah, Brunei and Sarawak where they will be vying for the Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Wong Soon Kai Challenge Trophy.

Among the notables are Sarawak Senior Closed champion Sigar Tidan, defending champion Ling Soon Kiong, past champion Jimmy Teo and also Peter Wong from SGCC.

The organising committee of the tournament recently paid a courtesy call on Wong where he handed them the challenge trophy.

The courtesy call was lead by the patron of SCC Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Dr George Chan Hong Nam, president of SCC Brian Chien and tourney organising chairman Anthony Tan and president of Senior Golfers Society of Sarawak, Ting Kuok Ing.

Aside from the top attraction of RM10,000 in cash for a hole-in-one feat, there will be 30 prizes from a lucky draw and a band performance by ‘Buddies’ to entertain golfers during the prize-giving ceremony. — by Wilfred Pilo